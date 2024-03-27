Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

