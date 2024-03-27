Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

