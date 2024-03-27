Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $21.15 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.