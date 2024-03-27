Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.33 and its 200-day moving average is $229.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

