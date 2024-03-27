Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,661 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.