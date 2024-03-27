Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

