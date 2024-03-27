Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $90.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

