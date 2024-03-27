Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.63 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

