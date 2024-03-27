Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

