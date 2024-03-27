Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

