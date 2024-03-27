Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 33,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

