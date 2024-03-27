Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

