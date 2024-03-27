Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

