Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

