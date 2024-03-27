Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 25,224,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,220,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after buying an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
