Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.