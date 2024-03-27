Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 476 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

