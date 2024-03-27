Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAU opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

