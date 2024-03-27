Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,431 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.