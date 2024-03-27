Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.