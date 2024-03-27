Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

