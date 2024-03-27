Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.