Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,386,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

