Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

