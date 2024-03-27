Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

