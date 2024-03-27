Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

