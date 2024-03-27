Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 166,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,932,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,774,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

