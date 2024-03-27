Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWO stock opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

