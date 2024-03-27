Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.