Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $551.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.67.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

