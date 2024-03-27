Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,718 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 0.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

