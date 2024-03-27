Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 307,268 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.8% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

