Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

