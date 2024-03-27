Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

MDYV opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

