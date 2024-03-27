Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

