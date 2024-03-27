RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
RTL Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.
About RTL Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTL Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.