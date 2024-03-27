Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $751.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.