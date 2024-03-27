Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 0.3 %
LON:SCF opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 312 ($3.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.12.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
