Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lowered by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

