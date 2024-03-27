Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 10.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

