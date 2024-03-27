ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $759.26 and last traded at $771.73. 147,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,230,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.15.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $767.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

