Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 2.8%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.38 and last traded at $130.92. Approximately 16,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 304,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

