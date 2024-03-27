SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 48,496 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

