SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

