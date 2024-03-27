SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

