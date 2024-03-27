SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,186 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

