SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

