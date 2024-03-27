SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

