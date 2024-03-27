SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

