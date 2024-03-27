SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.66

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.